Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym playground pool

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring over 1100 sq feet of living space in highly desired Lyons Gate! Tree lined streets, community pools, parks and playgrounds! You will love this home the moment you walk in. Great room floor plan. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar and Stainless Steel Applicances. Fridge, washer and dryer are included! Back yard is low maintenance with a shade tree, rock and plants. 1 small dog ok with $300 pet fee.