Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

2985 East Ravenswood Drive

2985 East Ravenswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2985 East Ravenswood Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Country Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this REMARKABLE Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Level Home In Gilbert! Located off of Higley & Riggs in the desirable "Country Shadows" Community! This home has it all! Featuring upgraded Cashmere kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, canned lighting, upgraded ceiling fans, new wood floors, and tile in all the right areas! Beautiful interior paint, master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub and shower. Great room concept, elegant entry way, split bedrooms floor plan. Amazing backyard with private covered patio, large professionally landscaped yard with nice grass play area! This one won't last long at this price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 East Ravenswood Drive have any available units?
2985 East Ravenswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2985 East Ravenswood Drive have?
Some of 2985 East Ravenswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 East Ravenswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2985 East Ravenswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 East Ravenswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 East Ravenswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2985 East Ravenswood Drive offer parking?
No, 2985 East Ravenswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2985 East Ravenswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 East Ravenswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 East Ravenswood Drive have a pool?
No, 2985 East Ravenswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2985 East Ravenswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2985 East Ravenswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 East Ravenswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2985 East Ravenswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

