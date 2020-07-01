2985 East Ravenswood Drive

Amenities

Come see this REMARKABLE Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Level Home In Gilbert! Located off of Higley & Riggs in the desirable "Country Shadows" Community! This home has it all! Featuring upgraded Cashmere kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, canned lighting, upgraded ceiling fans, new wood floors, and tile in all the right areas! Beautiful interior paint, master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub and shower. Great room concept, elegant entry way, split bedrooms floor plan. Amazing backyard with private covered patio, large professionally landscaped yard with nice grass play area! This one won't last long at this price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



