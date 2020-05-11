2984 East Blue Ridge Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + loft home in Gilberts Shamrock Estates. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, and large pantry. Spacious family room. Downstairs master with walk-in closet and full bath. Upstairs loft and 3 nice size secondary bedrooms. Tile in all the right places. Neutral paint. Blinds throughout. Big backyard with extended covered patio. Two car garage. Water softener. N/S exposure. Close to great schools, shopping, and dining. Just a few miles from the 202. 1 Small Dog, No Cats **18-month lease only**



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( 1 small dog)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 18 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.