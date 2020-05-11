All apartments in Gilbert
2984 East Blue Ridge Way
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:07 PM

2984 East Blue Ridge Way

2984 East Blue Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

2984 East Blue Ridge Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + loft home in Gilberts Shamrock Estates. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, and large pantry. Spacious family room. Downstairs master with walk-in closet and full bath. Upstairs loft and 3 nice size secondary bedrooms. Tile in all the right places. Neutral paint. Blinds throughout. Big backyard with extended covered patio. Two car garage. Water softener. N/S exposure. Close to great schools, shopping, and dining. Just a few miles from the 202. 1 Small Dog, No Cats **18-month lease only**

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( 1 small dog)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 18 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2984 East Blue Ridge Way have any available units?
2984 East Blue Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2984 East Blue Ridge Way have?
Some of 2984 East Blue Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2984 East Blue Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
2984 East Blue Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2984 East Blue Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2984 East Blue Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 2984 East Blue Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 2984 East Blue Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 2984 East Blue Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2984 East Blue Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2984 East Blue Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 2984 East Blue Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 2984 East Blue Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 2984 East Blue Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2984 East Blue Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2984 East Blue Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
