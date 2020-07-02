2966 S BECKETT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

This beautiful single level energy efficient home is under a year old and filled with upgrades. As you walk through the frosted glass security door, you are greeted with high ceilings, luxury vinyl flooring and surround sound speakers. Enjoy elegant light fixtures, plantation shutters, soft closing, pre-lit cabinetry and quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Outside entertaining includes: synthetic grass, travertine tile with a gorgeous blue glass fire pit. The masterplanned community at Cooley Station offers aquatic centers, parks and more.Located near the loop 202,San Tan Mall,and Phoenix/Mesa Gateway airport. Schedule to see this pristine Fulton home today!!!