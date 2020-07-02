All apartments in Gilbert
2966 S BECKETT Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

2966 S BECKETT Street

2966 S Beckett St · No Longer Available
Location

2966 S Beckett St, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This beautiful single level energy efficient home is under a year old and filled with upgrades. As you walk through the frosted glass security door, you are greeted with high ceilings, luxury vinyl flooring and surround sound speakers. Enjoy elegant light fixtures, plantation shutters, soft closing, pre-lit cabinetry and quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Outside entertaining includes: synthetic grass, travertine tile with a gorgeous blue glass fire pit. The masterplanned community at Cooley Station offers aquatic centers, parks and more.Located near the loop 202,San Tan Mall,and Phoenix/Mesa Gateway airport. Schedule to see this pristine Fulton home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2966 S BECKETT Street have any available units?
2966 S BECKETT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2966 S BECKETT Street have?
Some of 2966 S BECKETT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2966 S BECKETT Street currently offering any rent specials?
2966 S BECKETT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2966 S BECKETT Street pet-friendly?
No, 2966 S BECKETT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2966 S BECKETT Street offer parking?
Yes, 2966 S BECKETT Street offers parking.
Does 2966 S BECKETT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2966 S BECKETT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2966 S BECKETT Street have a pool?
No, 2966 S BECKETT Street does not have a pool.
Does 2966 S BECKETT Street have accessible units?
No, 2966 S BECKETT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2966 S BECKETT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2966 S BECKETT Street has units with dishwashers.
