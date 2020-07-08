All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2881 S. Nielson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2881 S. Nielson St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2881 S. Nielson St

2881 South Nielson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2881 South Nielson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2881 S. Nielson St Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent in Spectrum at Val Vista! Highly desirable neighborhood close to schools, shopping and freeways! This gorgeous home features upgraded 20 tile throughout 1st floor, large kitchen with tiled countertops, island and walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room with exit to backyard. 3 great sized bedrooms and upstairs laundry. Low maintenance backyard and 2 car garage!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5744436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 S. Nielson St have any available units?
2881 S. Nielson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2881 S. Nielson St currently offering any rent specials?
2881 S. Nielson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 S. Nielson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2881 S. Nielson St is pet friendly.
Does 2881 S. Nielson St offer parking?
Yes, 2881 S. Nielson St offers parking.
Does 2881 S. Nielson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 S. Nielson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 S. Nielson St have a pool?
No, 2881 S. Nielson St does not have a pool.
Does 2881 S. Nielson St have accessible units?
No, 2881 S. Nielson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 S. Nielson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 S. Nielson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2881 S. Nielson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2881 S. Nielson St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College