Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2881 S. Nielson St Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent in Spectrum at Val Vista! Highly desirable neighborhood close to schools, shopping and freeways! This gorgeous home features upgraded 20 tile throughout 1st floor, large kitchen with tiled countertops, island and walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room with exit to backyard. 3 great sized bedrooms and upstairs laundry. Low maintenance backyard and 2 car garage!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



