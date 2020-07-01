All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

2847 E ERIE Court

2847 East Erie Court · No Longer Available
Location

2847 East Erie Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Crossroads

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND TILE ROOF IN THE HEART OF GILBERT. THIS HOME IS LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT WITH PLENTY OF PLAY ROOM IN THE BACK YARD. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS WITH EAT IN KITCHEN. BRAND NEW CARPET AND INTERIOR PAINT. CLOSE TO SAN TAN MALL/RESTAURANTS/SHOPPING/FREEWAYS & SCHOOLS AND MORE. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN GILBERT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 E ERIE Court have any available units?
2847 E ERIE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2847 E ERIE Court have?
Some of 2847 E ERIE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 E ERIE Court currently offering any rent specials?
2847 E ERIE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 E ERIE Court pet-friendly?
No, 2847 E ERIE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2847 E ERIE Court offer parking?
Yes, 2847 E ERIE Court offers parking.
Does 2847 E ERIE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 E ERIE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 E ERIE Court have a pool?
No, 2847 E ERIE Court does not have a pool.
Does 2847 E ERIE Court have accessible units?
No, 2847 E ERIE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 E ERIE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2847 E ERIE Court has units with dishwashers.

