2795 S KEY BISCAYNE Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

TRI LEVEL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH TANDEM 2 CAR GARAGE IN THE HEART OF GILBERT. ENTER ON GROUND LEVEL BY GARAGE. GO UP THE STAIRS TO LIVING AREA/KITCHEN/DINING/POWDER ROOM PLUS ONE BEDROOM. GO UP THE STAIRS AGAIN TO 2ND BEDROOM, HALL BATH, LAUNDRY NOOK AND MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINK VANITY, SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER. COMMUNITY FEATURES COMMUNITY POOL AND LAKE. CLOSE TO SAN TAN MALL WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY. PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO YARD.