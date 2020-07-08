All apartments in Gilbert
2778 S HARMONY Avenue

2778 South Harmony Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2778 South Harmony Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! Welcome home to the stunning lake views of the Lakes of Annecy in Gilbert. Enjoy direct access to resort living with amenities such as a Bahama Style Pool with Hot Tub, Grills, Palm Trees, Walking & Jogging Trails, Tree Lined Streets and Gated Community. Live in an Oasis of Luxury with direct access to Annecy Park. Be the first person to live in this luxury townhome! Home is brand new and will be available for move in August 1st.Custom Built, Energy Efficient, Smart Technology New Townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths 1 half bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 S HARMONY Avenue have any available units?
2778 S HARMONY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2778 S HARMONY Avenue have?
Some of 2778 S HARMONY Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 S HARMONY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2778 S HARMONY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 S HARMONY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2778 S HARMONY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2778 S HARMONY Avenue offer parking?
No, 2778 S HARMONY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2778 S HARMONY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2778 S HARMONY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 S HARMONY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2778 S HARMONY Avenue has a pool.
Does 2778 S HARMONY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2778 S HARMONY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 S HARMONY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2778 S HARMONY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
