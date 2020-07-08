2778 S HARMONY Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Location! Location! Location! Welcome home to the stunning lake views of the Lakes of Annecy in Gilbert. Enjoy direct access to resort living with amenities such as a Bahama Style Pool with Hot Tub, Grills, Palm Trees, Walking & Jogging Trails, Tree Lined Streets and Gated Community. Live in an Oasis of Luxury with direct access to Annecy Park. Be the first person to live in this luxury townhome! Home is brand new and will be available for move in August 1st.Custom Built, Energy Efficient, Smart Technology New Townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths 1 half bath