2733 S Catherine Dr
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

2733 S Catherine Dr

2733 South Catherine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2733 South Catherine Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month and we will have a roll of toilet paper in each bathroom for you! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! Be the first to live in this Resort! Beautiful, brand new, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom premium town-home! You can't beat the water pond views as this unit faces directly out to the water feature & grassy area!!! Close to shopping, freeway, and all that Gilbert has to offer. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, large farmhouse sink, black matte stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. It's gorgeous inside and has gorgeous water views. New appliances throughout with a stack-able washer and dryer included. Smart home features including Ring doorbell, remote controlled shades etc! Be the first to live in this bright home. Hurry and contact us ...this home won't last long!! Half bath downstairs, full guest bath upstairs & master features 3/4 bath with gorgeous tile surround & frame-less glass

$53 app fee. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% admin fee & $20 hvac filter fee monthly & other fees on top of base rent apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 S Catherine Dr have any available units?
2733 S Catherine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 S Catherine Dr have?
Some of 2733 S Catherine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 S Catherine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2733 S Catherine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 S Catherine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 S Catherine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2733 S Catherine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2733 S Catherine Dr offers parking.
Does 2733 S Catherine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 S Catherine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 S Catherine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2733 S Catherine Dr has a pool.
Does 2733 S Catherine Dr have accessible units?
No, 2733 S Catherine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 S Catherine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 S Catherine Dr has units with dishwashers.

