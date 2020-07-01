2716 S QUINN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest suite

Welcome to your luxury Gilbert rental home! Located in the beautiful community of Vincenz, this home is situated on a large lot with huge side yard and RV Gate. Entering through the metal gate into the private foyer, there is a separate entrance for the guest suite with private bathroom. Huge kitchen with granite counters and black appliances, laundry room includes front loader washer/dryer. Master suite has separate vanities in bath and a jetted tub. Backyard is entertainers dream with private pool, a bar, and a cabana!