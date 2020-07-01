2696 E. Lodgepole Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 Bd/3 Ba Home in Freeman Farms - Beautiful 3292 Sq Ft home, features 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath, PLUS Large Loft at Freeman Farms. Home has a 3-Car Garage, Granite counter tops, Upgraded Tile Floors , Upgraded Carpet, 2" wood blinds throughout and Ceiling Fans throughout. Front Yard Landscape is complete, Surround Sound, Pre-Wire, 8' Gate, Gas Stub at Rear for BBQ, Interior North/South Lot. Ample storage throughout the Home. For the Chef in the home, all gas stainless steel appliances. Special Offer $200 off the First Three Month's Rent with a 12 Month Minimum Lease. Refundable Security Deposit $2,500, one time $150 Non Ref Admin Fee, $500 Ref Pet Deposit per pet. Monthly $30 Admin Fee, Monthly $9.50 Renters Liability Insurance, and Monthly Rental Tax will apply to monthly rent. Shown by Appointment ONLY. If we do not have the home you are looking for, one of our Leasing Agents would be happy to find you a home. We also assist buyers/sellers to purchase and sell their homes.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2493645)