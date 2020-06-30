All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 268 West Verano Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
268 West Verano Place
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

268 West Verano Place

268 West Verano Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

268 West Verano Place, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This is a wonderful opportunity to lease a gorgeous home on the lakeside in beautiful Lago Estancia. Home is situated as one of the best lots! Next to a grassy area, lake fountain, view fencing with gate to open space, lush trees and lakefront view. Home is complete with upgrades. Exquisite granite in kitchen with stainless and black appliances, the island continues to attached communal dining into the breakfast room. Open to family room with custom stone fireplace. Formal living and dining area, new carpet and tile throughout. Wood floors and staircase to upstairs where Master suite has own sitting room and fireplace, balcony for exceptional views and bathroom with dual vanity, walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. Patios are finished with flagstone and enjoy your own private pool/spa! Pool, landscaping, pest and water filter service INCLUDED!!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs or 2 cats under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 West Verano Place have any available units?
268 West Verano Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 West Verano Place have?
Some of 268 West Verano Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 West Verano Place currently offering any rent specials?
268 West Verano Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 West Verano Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 West Verano Place is pet friendly.
Does 268 West Verano Place offer parking?
No, 268 West Verano Place does not offer parking.
Does 268 West Verano Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 West Verano Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 West Verano Place have a pool?
Yes, 268 West Verano Place has a pool.
Does 268 West Verano Place have accessible units?
No, 268 West Verano Place does not have accessible units.
Does 268 West Verano Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 West Verano Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College