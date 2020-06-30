268 West Verano Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This is a wonderful opportunity to lease a gorgeous home on the lakeside in beautiful Lago Estancia. Home is situated as one of the best lots! Next to a grassy area, lake fountain, view fencing with gate to open space, lush trees and lakefront view. Home is complete with upgrades. Exquisite granite in kitchen with stainless and black appliances, the island continues to attached communal dining into the breakfast room. Open to family room with custom stone fireplace. Formal living and dining area, new carpet and tile throughout. Wood floors and staircase to upstairs where Master suite has own sitting room and fireplace, balcony for exceptional views and bathroom with dual vanity, walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. Patios are finished with flagstone and enjoy your own private pool/spa! Pool, landscaping, pest and water filter service INCLUDED!!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs or 2 cats under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



