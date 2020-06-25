All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 7 2019 at 2:05 AM

2671 Daniel Drive

2671 E Daniel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2671 E Daniel Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Almost brand new gorgeous home in Adora Trails with stunning mountain view! Single level split 4 bedrooms 2 baths! Kitchen open to great room with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliance include double-door refrigerator. Upgraded carpets in bedroom and 20 inch diagonal layout tile in all other areas. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Back to walking trail with beautiful mountain view without houses in between. Backyard landscaped with retaining wall as flower bed, trees/bushes and gravels. Award-winning elementary school inside community. Resort style living with the community pool, gym, picnic area, fishing and club house.

NO cat, NO dog. NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5500/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1800 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 Daniel Drive have any available units?
2671 Daniel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 Daniel Drive have?
Some of 2671 Daniel Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 Daniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2671 Daniel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 Daniel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2671 Daniel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2671 Daniel Drive offer parking?
No, 2671 Daniel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2671 Daniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 Daniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 Daniel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2671 Daniel Drive has a pool.
Does 2671 Daniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2671 Daniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 Daniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 Daniel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
