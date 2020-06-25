2671 Daniel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Almost brand new gorgeous home in Adora Trails with stunning mountain view! Single level split 4 bedrooms 2 baths! Kitchen open to great room with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliance include double-door refrigerator. Upgraded carpets in bedroom and 20 inch diagonal layout tile in all other areas. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Back to walking trail with beautiful mountain view without houses in between. Backyard landscaped with retaining wall as flower bed, trees/bushes and gravels. Award-winning elementary school inside community. Resort style living with the community pool, gym, picnic area, fishing and club house.



NO cat, NO dog. NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5500/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1800 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit.

