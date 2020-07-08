Amenities

2665 E. Bart St. Available 11/14/19 COMING SOON!!! - This fabulous 3 bedroom + den home has one of the best lots in the neighborhood! Lyon's Gate features lush greenbelts, children's play areas and community pools. This home is situated on one of the large greenbelts where you can watch the bunnies and birds right from your front porch while enjoying your morning coffee or watching our incredible Arizona sunsets. The popular William Lyon's floor-plan features a den downstairs (can easily be used as a guest room, bedroom, or office) with a full bathroom. Also downstairs is the living room, dining room, and the spacious kitchen. With plenty of cabinet and counter space, Corian counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, meal prep will be a joy! Upstairs offers you 2 more nicely sized bedrooms, a spacious laundry room, full hall bathroom and the large master suite. The master suite is more like a private retreat with a walk in closet and a fabulous bathroom. The location of this home can't be beat! Just a quick walk or bike ride to Joe's Farm Grill and Coffee Shop where you can enjoy some of the best cupcakes and burgers in town. A few moments from San Tan Village for many shopping, dining and entertainment choices. Gilbert's new Top Golf is only 5 minutes away. Close to the 202 freeway for quick and easy access to anywhere in the valley. This home really has it all! Call today for a tour! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. SMALL DOGS ONLY, 20LBS OR LESS, NO CATS OR ANY OTHER PETS ALLOWED!!! Owner requires 1 1/2 times the monthly rent for the security deposit. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



