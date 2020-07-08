All apartments in Gilbert
2665 E. Bart St.

2665 East Bart Street · No Longer Available
Location

2665 East Bart Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2665 E. Bart St. Available 11/14/19 COMING SOON!!! - This fabulous 3 bedroom + den home has one of the best lots in the neighborhood! Lyon's Gate features lush greenbelts, children's play areas and community pools. This home is situated on one of the large greenbelts where you can watch the bunnies and birds right from your front porch while enjoying your morning coffee or watching our incredible Arizona sunsets. The popular William Lyon's floor-plan features a den downstairs (can easily be used as a guest room, bedroom, or office) with a full bathroom. Also downstairs is the living room, dining room, and the spacious kitchen. With plenty of cabinet and counter space, Corian counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, meal prep will be a joy! Upstairs offers you 2 more nicely sized bedrooms, a spacious laundry room, full hall bathroom and the large master suite. The master suite is more like a private retreat with a walk in closet and a fabulous bathroom. The location of this home can't be beat! Just a quick walk or bike ride to Joe's Farm Grill and Coffee Shop where you can enjoy some of the best cupcakes and burgers in town. A few moments from San Tan Village for many shopping, dining and entertainment choices. Gilbert's new Top Golf is only 5 minutes away. Close to the 202 freeway for quick and easy access to anywhere in the valley. This home really has it all! Call today for a tour! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. SMALL DOGS ONLY, 20LBS OR LESS, NO CATS OR ANY OTHER PETS ALLOWED!!! Owner requires 1 1/2 times the monthly rent for the security deposit. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3562386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 E. Bart St. have any available units?
2665 E. Bart St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 E. Bart St. have?
Some of 2665 E. Bart St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 E. Bart St. currently offering any rent specials?
2665 E. Bart St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 E. Bart St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2665 E. Bart St. is pet friendly.
Does 2665 E. Bart St. offer parking?
No, 2665 E. Bart St. does not offer parking.
Does 2665 E. Bart St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2665 E. Bart St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 E. Bart St. have a pool?
Yes, 2665 E. Bart St. has a pool.
Does 2665 E. Bart St. have accessible units?
No, 2665 E. Bart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 E. Bart St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2665 E. Bart St. does not have units with dishwashers.

