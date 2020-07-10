2661 E Mews Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9e79c3075 ---- Upgraded move-in ready, 3-bedroom plus den, 2 bath home available for rent. Tile planks throughout Bedrooms with upgraded carpet. Masterbath has double sinks, large shower stall & walk-in closet. Includes and RO and Soft water system. Easy care backyard with artificial turf & pavers. Landscaping service included in rent. Enjoy community pool & hall with gym, lake, lots of greenbelts, extensive walking & biking trails. Home has modern look & feels brand new!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Garage