All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2661 E Mews Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2661 E Mews Rd
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

2661 E Mews Rd

2661 E Mews Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2661 E Mews Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9e79c3075 ---- Upgraded move-in ready, 3-bedroom plus den, 2 bath home available for rent. Tile planks throughout Bedrooms with upgraded carpet. Masterbath has double sinks, large shower stall & walk-in closet. Includes and RO and Soft water system. Easy care backyard with artificial turf & pavers. Landscaping service included in rent. Enjoy community pool & hall with gym, lake, lots of greenbelts, extensive walking & biking trails. Home has modern look & feels brand new!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 E Mews Rd have any available units?
2661 E Mews Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2661 E Mews Rd have?
Some of 2661 E Mews Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 E Mews Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2661 E Mews Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 E Mews Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2661 E Mews Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2661 E Mews Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2661 E Mews Rd offers parking.
Does 2661 E Mews Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 E Mews Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 E Mews Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2661 E Mews Rd has a pool.
Does 2661 E Mews Rd have accessible units?
No, 2661 E Mews Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 E Mews Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2661 E Mews Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College