2641 Daniel Drive

Amenities
Vacant and ready for move-in!. Huge newer house built in 2016. Resort style living in Adora Trails with the community pool, gym, picnic area, fishing pond and club house. Two story house, Master and 3 other bedrooms plus a huge den upstairs. One bedroom, one office, separate family and living room downstairs. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliance include double-door refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Back to walking trail with beautiful mountain view. Backyard has pavement, artificial grass and children swing sets for entertaining. Award-winning elementary school inside community.
Requirement: verifiable income above $6000/month, no felony history, no eviction history, no cat, prefer no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs may be considered for well-qualified applicant). Application fee $40 per adult. $1950 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if approved, 1.5% rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.