Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

2641 Daniel Drive

2641 E Daniel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2641 E Daniel Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Vacant and ready for move-in!. Huge newer house built in 2016. Resort style living in Adora Trails with the community pool, gym, picnic area, fishing pond and club house. Two story house, Master and 3 other bedrooms plus a huge den upstairs. One bedroom, one office, separate family and living room downstairs. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliance include double-door refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Back to walking trail with beautiful mountain view. Backyard has pavement, artificial grass and children swing sets for entertaining. Award-winning elementary school inside community.

Requirement: verifiable income above $6000/month, no felony history, no eviction history, no cat, prefer no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs may be considered for well-qualified applicant). Application fee $40 per adult. $1950 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if approved, 1.5% rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Daniel Drive have any available units?
2641 Daniel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 Daniel Drive have?
Some of 2641 Daniel Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Daniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Daniel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Daniel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 Daniel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2641 Daniel Drive offer parking?
No, 2641 Daniel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Daniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Daniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Daniel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2641 Daniel Drive has a pool.
Does 2641 Daniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2641 Daniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Daniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Daniel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

