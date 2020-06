Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful home with lots of tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Great room with nice open kitchen. Quartz counters , dark cabinets and black appliances. Nice sized master suite with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Mature backyard with covered patio, shade trees and grass. $200 admin fee due at lease signing. 1.5% rental tax from City of Gilbert.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.