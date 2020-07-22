All apartments in Gilbert
260 W San Angelo st
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:30 AM

260 W San Angelo st

260 West San Angelo Street · No Longer Available
Location

260 West San Angelo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Gilbert. You can't beat the location on this 3 bedroom 2 bath house with easy access to the 60 freeway, and just minutes from the shopping and dinning of downtown Gilbert. Main area wood tile floor, custom bathrooms, and new energy efficient windows throughout the entire home. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Large bonus room with endless possibilities. Just wait until you see the paradise that awaits you in the back. Oversized yard is a gardeners dream with custom planter boxes and large covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 W San Angelo st have any available units?
260 W San Angelo st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 W San Angelo st have?
Some of 260 W San Angelo st's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 W San Angelo st currently offering any rent specials?
260 W San Angelo st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 W San Angelo st pet-friendly?
No, 260 W San Angelo st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 260 W San Angelo st offer parking?
Yes, 260 W San Angelo st offers parking.
Does 260 W San Angelo st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 W San Angelo st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 W San Angelo st have a pool?
No, 260 W San Angelo st does not have a pool.
Does 260 W San Angelo st have accessible units?
No, 260 W San Angelo st does not have accessible units.
Does 260 W San Angelo st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 W San Angelo st has units with dishwashers.
