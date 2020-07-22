260 W San Angelo st

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Gilbert. You can't beat the location on this 3 bedroom 2 bath house with easy access to the 60 freeway, and just minutes from the shopping and dinning of downtown Gilbert. Main area wood tile floor, custom bathrooms, and new energy efficient windows throughout the entire home. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Large bonus room with endless possibilities. Just wait until you see the paradise that awaits you in the back. Oversized yard is a gardeners dream with custom planter boxes and large covered patio.