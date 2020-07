Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

ALL CUSTOM PAINT, BLINDS... NICE SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM WITH A DEN, 2 BATH. HOME IN NICE COMMUNITY POOL GATEWAY RANCH SUBDIVISION. NICE SIZE BACKYARD. ALL APPLIANCES & WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED. YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE THE LOCATION OF THIS HOME. CLOSE TO SAN TAN VILLAGE MALL AND THE NEW 202 LOOP FREEWAY. HOME CLOSE TO GREENBELT AT END OF CUL DE SAC. COMMUNITY POOL INCLUDED!!! MUST SEE WON'T LAST!!!