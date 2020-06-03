All apartments in Gilbert
2566 E Boston St

2566 East Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2566 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vincenz

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
The Cove at Vincenz welcomes you home! This beautiful three bed, two bath home with downstairs powder room envelops you in the luxury you deserve and provides you with the maintenance-free lifestyle you desire. Quartz counters with backsplash, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets with crown molding and water filtration system combine to cater to your inner chef. The open floor plan with sweeping arches transitions you to the generous living space with access to the patio for your comfort and entertaining ease. When the day is done, escape to your master retreat with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Sell your mower because the front landscaping is all maintained by the association. Enjoy the community heated pool and spa all year long. This premium East Valley location is just moments away from the San Tan Mall and San Tan Village Marketplace featuring the full range of shopping, dining & entertainment options. The Keg & a movie at Harkins on date night, to Grimaldi's Pizzaria and a stop by Total Wine for an evening in. Easy access to the San Tan Freeway (202), minutes from Mesa Gateway Airport and highly rated schools, from elementary through high school, make this the perfect location to call home. $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5553715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 E Boston St have any available units?
2566 E Boston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 E Boston St have?
Some of 2566 E Boston St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 E Boston St currently offering any rent specials?
2566 E Boston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 E Boston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2566 E Boston St is pet friendly.
Does 2566 E Boston St offer parking?
No, 2566 E Boston St does not offer parking.
Does 2566 E Boston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2566 E Boston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 E Boston St have a pool?
Yes, 2566 E Boston St has a pool.
Does 2566 E Boston St have accessible units?
No, 2566 E Boston St does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 E Boston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2566 E Boston St has units with dishwashers.

