2566 E Boston St

The Cove at Vincenz welcomes you home! This beautiful three bed, two bath home with downstairs powder room envelops you in the luxury you deserve and provides you with the maintenance-free lifestyle you desire. Quartz counters with backsplash, stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets with crown molding and water filtration system combine to cater to your inner chef. The open floor plan with sweeping arches transitions you to the generous living space with access to the patio for your comfort and entertaining ease. When the day is done, escape to your master retreat with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Sell your mower because the front landscaping is all maintained by the association. Enjoy the community heated pool and spa all year long. This premium East Valley location is just moments away from the San Tan Mall and San Tan Village Marketplace featuring the full range of shopping, dining & entertainment options. The Keg & a movie at Harkins on date night, to Grimaldi's Pizzaria and a stop by Total Wine for an evening in. Easy access to the San Tan Freeway (202), minutes from Mesa Gateway Airport and highly rated schools, from elementary through high school, make this the perfect location to call home. $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co



