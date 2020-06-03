All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

2556 E BOSTON Street

2556 East Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2556 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vincenz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the highly sought after Cove at Vincenz in Gilbert today! This gorgeous home includes 18'' tile throughout the bottom floor. Eat-in gourmet kitchen boasts upgraded quartz counter tops and staggered cabinets with crown molding and brushed nickel hardware. Kitchen also includes all stainless steel appliances! Kitchen opens up to a spacious great room downstairs with ceiling fan and low-maintenance patio with upgraded artificial turf to enjoy our AZ weather! Escape to your generous master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet. Master bath includes stand-up shower with sliding glass enclosure and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms upstairs, all outfitted with ceiling fans. Upstairs guest bathroom and laundry room with provided Washer & Dryer so no need to haul clothes up and down! 2 car garage provides ample room for your cars and additional storage space. Owner outfitted the home with LED lighting throughout the entire house and installed a new water heater and garbage disposal less than a year ago! Steps away from the resort style heated pool and spa as well as playgrounds, green space, and walking paths. Easy access to Loop 202 and SanTan Village Mall just across the way! Come and see this one before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 E BOSTON Street have any available units?
2556 E BOSTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 E BOSTON Street have?
Some of 2556 E BOSTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 E BOSTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2556 E BOSTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 E BOSTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2556 E BOSTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2556 E BOSTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 2556 E BOSTON Street offers parking.
Does 2556 E BOSTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 E BOSTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 E BOSTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 2556 E BOSTON Street has a pool.
Does 2556 E BOSTON Street have accessible units?
No, 2556 E BOSTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 E BOSTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 E BOSTON Street has units with dishwashers.

