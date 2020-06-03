2556 E BOSTON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the highly sought after Cove at Vincenz in Gilbert today! This gorgeous home includes 18'' tile throughout the bottom floor. Eat-in gourmet kitchen boasts upgraded quartz counter tops and staggered cabinets with crown molding and brushed nickel hardware. Kitchen also includes all stainless steel appliances! Kitchen opens up to a spacious great room downstairs with ceiling fan and low-maintenance patio with upgraded artificial turf to enjoy our AZ weather! Escape to your generous master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet. Master bath includes stand-up shower with sliding glass enclosure and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms upstairs, all outfitted with ceiling fans. Upstairs guest bathroom and laundry room with provided Washer & Dryer so no need to haul clothes up and down! 2 car garage provides ample room for your cars and additional storage space. Owner outfitted the home with LED lighting throughout the entire house and installed a new water heater and garbage disposal less than a year ago! Steps away from the resort style heated pool and spa as well as playgrounds, green space, and walking paths. Easy access to Loop 202 and SanTan Village Mall just across the way! Come and see this one before it's gone!