2446 East Orchid Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2446 East Orchid Lane

2446 East Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2446 East Orchid Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Greenfield Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***3D TOUR***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j9k9HPV4ou7

Fantastic single level home in an popular location of Gilbert! 3 bed 2 bath home on a corner of a cul de sac in Greenfield Lakes.This affordable beauty has vaulted ceilings that add to an open flow with laminate flooring and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom with bay window, separate tub/shower and dual contemporary sinks. Designer flooring with black and white tile add a unique touch to this bath. Plenty of space outside with covered paver patio and grass to enjoy. Within walking distance of Top Golf, San Tan Village, so many amenities to enjoy at a great price that is hard to find in this zip code!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 East Orchid Lane have any available units?
2446 East Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2446 East Orchid Lane have?
Some of 2446 East Orchid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 East Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2446 East Orchid Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 East Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2446 East Orchid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2446 East Orchid Lane offer parking?
No, 2446 East Orchid Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2446 East Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 East Orchid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 East Orchid Lane have a pool?
No, 2446 East Orchid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2446 East Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 2446 East Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 East Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 East Orchid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
