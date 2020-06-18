All apartments in Gilbert
2300 S NANCY Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:25 AM

2300 S NANCY Lane

2300 S Nancy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2300 S Nancy Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
new construction
Brand new build in the beautiful Bungalow's at Cooley Station. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms with $34,000 in amazing upgrades. 12'' x 24'' tile through out the downstairs, upstairs master bath, hall bath and laundry room. Staggered ebony maple cabinets with granite countertops, full tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Two Tone paint throughout the house. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Walking distance to the community pool. Close to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 S NANCY Lane have any available units?
2300 S NANCY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 S NANCY Lane have?
Some of 2300 S NANCY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 S NANCY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2300 S NANCY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 S NANCY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2300 S NANCY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2300 S NANCY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2300 S NANCY Lane offers parking.
Does 2300 S NANCY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 S NANCY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 S NANCY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2300 S NANCY Lane has a pool.
Does 2300 S NANCY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2300 S NANCY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 S NANCY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 S NANCY Lane has units with dishwashers.
