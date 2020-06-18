2300 S NANCY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool new construction

Brand new build in the beautiful Bungalow's at Cooley Station. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms with $34,000 in amazing upgrades. 12'' x 24'' tile through out the downstairs, upstairs master bath, hall bath and laundry room. Staggered ebony maple cabinets with granite countertops, full tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Two Tone paint throughout the house. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Walking distance to the community pool. Close to restaurants and shopping.