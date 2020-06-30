227 W Loma Vista St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

What a Dollhouse. 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Single Level Home in Desirable Rancho Del Verde. Two Tone Paint, Ceramic Tile in Entry, Kitchen, Baths and Laundry Room. Large Eat-in Kitchen incl. Range/Oven, dishwasher, disposal, Inside Laundry Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Upgrades Ceiling Fans. Light, Neutral and Spacious. Rancho Del Verde is a cozy, family-oriented community consisting of 490 Homes with Large parks and a private Elementary school on a few blocks from home. Refrigerator & Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Assistive Animals Only!!!