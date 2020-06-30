All apartments in Gilbert
227 W Loma Vista St
227 W Loma Vista St

227 West Loma Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 West Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Rancho del Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
What a Dollhouse. 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Single Level Home in Desirable Rancho Del Verde. Two Tone Paint, Ceramic Tile in Entry, Kitchen, Baths and Laundry Room. Large Eat-in Kitchen incl. Range/Oven, dishwasher, disposal, Inside Laundry Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Upgrades Ceiling Fans. Light, Neutral and Spacious. Rancho Del Verde is a cozy, family-oriented community consisting of 490 Homes with Large parks and a private Elementary school on a few blocks from home. Refrigerator & Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Assistive Animals Only!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 W Loma Vista St have any available units?
227 W Loma Vista St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 W Loma Vista St have?
Some of 227 W Loma Vista St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 W Loma Vista St currently offering any rent specials?
227 W Loma Vista St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 W Loma Vista St pet-friendly?
No, 227 W Loma Vista St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 227 W Loma Vista St offer parking?
Yes, 227 W Loma Vista St offers parking.
Does 227 W Loma Vista St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 W Loma Vista St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 W Loma Vista St have a pool?
No, 227 W Loma Vista St does not have a pool.
Does 227 W Loma Vista St have accessible units?
No, 227 W Loma Vista St does not have accessible units.
Does 227 W Loma Vista St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 W Loma Vista St has units with dishwashers.
