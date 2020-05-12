2266 S. Annie Lane

Amenities

LOVELY COOLEY STATION HOME IN PRIME GILBERT AREA - BEAUTIFUL, ALMOST NEW 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Cooley Station. Upgraded espresso cabinets, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, SS Appliances & huge Island all combined in main great room area with half bath downstairs. Oversized patio door to side yard for extended outdoor living. Spacious bedrooms upstairs. Community features include walking and biking paths, multiple community pools and recreation areas, playgrounds and many green common areas. HOA maintains all front yards!!! All furniture as shown in pictures does not come with rental. Tenant must agree to inspections every 6 months.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5667590)