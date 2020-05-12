All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2266 S. Annie Lane

2266 South Annie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2266 South Annie Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
LOVELY COOLEY STATION HOME IN PRIME GILBERT AREA - BEAUTIFUL, ALMOST NEW 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Cooley Station. Upgraded espresso cabinets, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, SS Appliances & huge Island all combined in main great room area with half bath downstairs. Oversized patio door to side yard for extended outdoor living. Spacious bedrooms upstairs. Community features include walking and biking paths, multiple community pools and recreation areas, playgrounds and many green common areas. HOA maintains all front yards!!! All furniture as shown in pictures does not come with rental. Tenant must agree to inspections every 6 months.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5667590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 S. Annie Lane have any available units?
2266 S. Annie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2266 S. Annie Lane have?
Some of 2266 S. Annie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 S. Annie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2266 S. Annie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 S. Annie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2266 S. Annie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2266 S. Annie Lane offer parking?
No, 2266 S. Annie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2266 S. Annie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2266 S. Annie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 S. Annie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2266 S. Annie Lane has a pool.
Does 2266 S. Annie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2266 S. Annie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 S. Annie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2266 S. Annie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

