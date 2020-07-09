2265 E REDFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Freshly remodeled and designed home by local design firm. This Southwest Modern one-story ranch home sits on over an acre of green grass and mature trees in a quiet neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with remodeled bathrooms, BRAND NEW Tuft and Needle Mattresses, new kitchen quartz countertops & beautiful spa-like decor. Come enjoy beautiful AZ sunsets by the pool, cuddled up next to the fireplace, or in the Spa at night. This home was thoughtfully designed so that your stay is an amazing experience. Property is fully furnished and taken care of during your stay, including weekly pool and landscape service. Ideally located just a block from the Riparian Preserve, and short bike ride down the path to the Heritage District in Downtown Gilbert. Flexible lease terms, please text for more info.