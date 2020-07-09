All apartments in Gilbert
2265 E REDFIELD Road
2265 E REDFIELD Road

2265 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2265 East Redfield Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Circle G Ranches II

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Freshly remodeled and designed home by local design firm. This Southwest Modern one-story ranch home sits on over an acre of green grass and mature trees in a quiet neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with remodeled bathrooms, BRAND NEW Tuft and Needle Mattresses, new kitchen quartz countertops & beautiful spa-like decor. Come enjoy beautiful AZ sunsets by the pool, cuddled up next to the fireplace, or in the Spa at night. This home was thoughtfully designed so that your stay is an amazing experience. Property is fully furnished and taken care of during your stay, including weekly pool and landscape service. Ideally located just a block from the Riparian Preserve, and short bike ride down the path to the Heritage District in Downtown Gilbert. Flexible lease terms, please text for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
2265 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 2265 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
2265 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 2265 E REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2265 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 2265 E REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 2265 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 E REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 2265 E REDFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 2265 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 2265 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

