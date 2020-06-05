All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:39 PM

2225 E Bel Air Lane

2225 East Bel Air Lane · (602) 619-5300
Location

2225 East Bel Air Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Furnished vacation rental home in beautiful Val Vista Lakes. Open split floor plan provides a large private master suite and a large open great room. The adjoining kitchen with all new s/s appliances, granite counters and seating for 8. The master is fit with a king bed and two guest rooms with queens. Optional Club Access with tennis, racquetball, heated pool and spa, cardio and weight room. Gorgeous master planned community of Val Vista Lakes Community offers walking/biking paths, great access to shopping, restaurants and quick .5 mile commute to the US 60. Fee includes water, electric, cable, streaming tv, WiFi and weekly landscape maintenance. Just bring your toothbrush and golf clubs to this furnished Gilbert, AZ - vacation rental home in Val Vista Lakes. Seasonal rates apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 E Bel Air Lane have any available units?
2225 E Bel Air Lane has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 E Bel Air Lane have?
Some of 2225 E Bel Air Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 E Bel Air Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2225 E Bel Air Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 E Bel Air Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2225 E Bel Air Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2225 E Bel Air Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2225 E Bel Air Lane does offer parking.
Does 2225 E Bel Air Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 E Bel Air Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 E Bel Air Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2225 E Bel Air Lane has a pool.
Does 2225 E Bel Air Lane have accessible units?
No, 2225 E Bel Air Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 E Bel Air Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 E Bel Air Lane has units with dishwashers.
