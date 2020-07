Amenities

dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Ignore days on the market as the tenant just moved out. Beautiful almost new property in the popular community of Adora Trails. The home has it all. Nice open layout with all appliances included. Community features include a pool, clubhouse, and parks. This is a must see.