Gilbert, AZ
2142 E MARQUETTE Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:06 AM

2142 E MARQUETTE Drive

2142 East Marquette Drive · (602) 619-5300
Location

2142 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Furnished rental in Val Vista Lakes. Freshly remodeled and upgraded, bright and beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, home with oversized patio and yard in quiet interior location. 1 King and 3 comfy queen beds for guests. Enjoy a roomy and bright eat in kitchen or eat out at the many top rated nearby restaurants. Rejuvenate at the community pool or at the club with jr olympic pool, sandy beach pool, jacuzzi, workout facility, racquetball, tennis and pickleball. All this located in a lush green lake community with biking and walking trails and a quick commute to freeway for easy valley wide access. Makes a great home base for day trips or a business travelers retreat. Near MD Anderson, Banner Gateway Hospital, Boeing and more. Gilbert, AZ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive have any available units?
2142 E MARQUETTE Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive have?
Some of 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2142 E MARQUETTE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive does offer parking.
Does 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive has a pool.
Does 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 E MARQUETTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
