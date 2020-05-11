2142 E MARQUETTE Drive

Amenities

Furnished rental in Val Vista Lakes. Freshly remodeled and upgraded, bright and beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, home with oversized patio and yard in quiet interior location. 1 King and 3 comfy queen beds for guests. Enjoy a roomy and bright eat in kitchen or eat out at the many top rated nearby restaurants. Rejuvenate at the community pool or at the club with jr olympic pool, sandy beach pool, jacuzzi, workout facility, racquetball, tennis and pickleball. All this located in a lush green lake community with biking and walking trails and a quick commute to freeway for easy valley wide access. Makes a great home base for day trips or a business travelers retreat. Near MD Anderson, Banner Gateway Hospital, Boeing and more. Gilbert, AZ