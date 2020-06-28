All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:40 PM

212 West Verano Place

212 West Verano Place · No Longer Available
Location

212 West Verano Place, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Move-in ready! Upgraded 3 BR home single level house in lake community at heart of Gilbert. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Remodeled from
top to bottom. Granite counters, custom walk-in shower in master. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans and plumbing fixtures throughout. Covered back patio w/ ceiling fan, lake and greenbelt views, built-in BBQ island. Easy access to lots of shopping and dining.

NO cat, No big dog (only one small dog under 25 lbs may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1575 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West Verano Place have any available units?
212 West Verano Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 West Verano Place have?
Some of 212 West Verano Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 West Verano Place currently offering any rent specials?
212 West Verano Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West Verano Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 West Verano Place is pet friendly.
Does 212 West Verano Place offer parking?
No, 212 West Verano Place does not offer parking.
Does 212 West Verano Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 West Verano Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West Verano Place have a pool?
No, 212 West Verano Place does not have a pool.
Does 212 West Verano Place have accessible units?
No, 212 West Verano Place does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West Verano Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 West Verano Place does not have units with dishwashers.
