212 West Verano Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Move-in ready! Upgraded 3 BR home single level house in lake community at heart of Gilbert. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Remodeled from

top to bottom. Granite counters, custom walk-in shower in master. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans and plumbing fixtures throughout. Covered back patio w/ ceiling fan, lake and greenbelt views, built-in BBQ island. Easy access to lots of shopping and dining.



NO cat, No big dog (only one small dog under 25 lbs may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1575 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.