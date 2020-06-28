All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated November 2 2019

2099 S. AVOCET STR.

2099 South Avocet Street · No Longer Available
Location

2099 South Avocet Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 3BED+LOFT, 2.5BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR RECKER & RAY - MANY HIGH END FINISHES!! KITCHEN HAS STAGGERED CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR, WALK IN PANTRY, LARGE DINING AREA, STONE-LIKE TILE FLOORS, UPSTAIRS HUGE LOFT/PLAYROOM, LARGE MASTER SUITE W/SITTING AREA, WOOD BLINDS, WATER SOFTENER, COMMUNITY PARK/PLAYGROUND. GORGEOUS HOME! NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME.

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $75 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE5121758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2099 S. AVOCET STR. have any available units?
2099 S. AVOCET STR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2099 S. AVOCET STR. have?
Some of 2099 S. AVOCET STR.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2099 S. AVOCET STR. currently offering any rent specials?
2099 S. AVOCET STR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2099 S. AVOCET STR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2099 S. AVOCET STR. is pet friendly.
Does 2099 S. AVOCET STR. offer parking?
No, 2099 S. AVOCET STR. does not offer parking.
Does 2099 S. AVOCET STR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2099 S. AVOCET STR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2099 S. AVOCET STR. have a pool?
No, 2099 S. AVOCET STR. does not have a pool.
Does 2099 S. AVOCET STR. have accessible units?
No, 2099 S. AVOCET STR. does not have accessible units.
Does 2099 S. AVOCET STR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2099 S. AVOCET STR. does not have units with dishwashers.
