2065 S MARTINGALE Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS WELL CARED FOR 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LYONS GATE SUBDIVISION OF GILBERT. THIS FORMER MODEL HOME FEATURES A UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND SS APPLIANCES. THERE IS TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS AND NEUTRAL BEIGE PAINT THROUGHOUT. THE KIDS WILL LOVE THE OVERSIZED LOFT UPSTAIRS. THIS HOME IS LOCATED JUST A FEW HOMES NORTH OF ONE OF THE THREE COMMUNITY POOLS, LYONS GATE ALSO INCLUDES MULTIPLE GRASSY PLAY AREAS, BASKETBALL COURTS AND MORE. YOU ARE ALSO IN WALKING DISTANCE TO HIGLEY ELEMENTARY AND WILLIAMS FIELD HIGH SCHOOL. LYONS GATE IS LOCATED JUST OFF THE 202 FREEWAY AND IS CLOSE TO SANTAN MALL, MULTIPLE HOSPITALS AND GROCERY STORES. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY