Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS HOME OFFERS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM, WITH AN OFFICE / BEDROOM RIGHT OFF THE ENTRY , OPEN ENTERTAINMENT FLOOR PLAN TO KITCHEN AND DINING AREA. MASTER IN THE REAR OF HOME, OTHER BEDROOMS UP FRONT. NON SMOKING HOME ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. GARAGE HAS LOTS OF STORAGE, GARAGE FLOOR PROFESSIONAL TREATED. REAR YARD HAS LOTS OF AREA INCLUDING A GRASS AREA. MISTING SYSTEM, STORAGE SHED. NICE LONG SIDE PATIO AS WELL AS REAR PATIO.