2012 E FREEPORT Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room

FULLY FURNISHED. There isn't much this spectacular vacation rental doesn't offer. Enjoy a glass of wine while watching Arizona's copper sky sunsets, take a dip in the bubbling spa or swimming pool, enjoy the full game room with pool table and ping pong or watch your favorite movie in the extensively oversized theater. This high end home is located in one of Gilbert's most desirable, gated, water front communities. With close access to all the local amenities including Spring Training Baseball, excellent shopping, fine dining, the US 60 freeway access and pretty much everything Arizona has to offer, this nearly 4000 sqft home is a true luxury vacation retreat. The 4 comfortably equipped bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, weekly pool and manicured landscaping service beautifully updated high end furnishings and those GORGEOUS views make this home is an absolutely perfect getaway when visiting Arizona. The king sized master has an additional seating area with television, fireplace for those cooler evenings, an en suite bath with Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower and private balcony to enjoy incredible views of the lake and backyard. POOL/SPA HEATER EXTRA FEE. $25 Per Day.