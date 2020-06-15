All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2012 E FREEPORT Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2012 E FREEPORT Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

2012 E FREEPORT Lane

2012 East Freeport Lane · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2012 East Freeport Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
FULLY FURNISHED. There isn't much this spectacular vacation rental doesn't offer. Enjoy a glass of wine while watching Arizona's copper sky sunsets, take a dip in the bubbling spa or swimming pool, enjoy the full game room with pool table and ping pong or watch your favorite movie in the extensively oversized theater. This high end home is located in one of Gilbert's most desirable, gated, water front communities. With close access to all the local amenities including Spring Training Baseball, excellent shopping, fine dining, the US 60 freeway access and pretty much everything Arizona has to offer, this nearly 4000 sqft home is a true luxury vacation retreat. The 4 comfortably equipped bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, weekly pool and manicured landscaping service beautifully updated high end furnishings and those GORGEOUS views make this home is an absolutely perfect getaway when visiting Arizona. The king sized master has an additional seating area with television, fireplace for those cooler evenings, an en suite bath with Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower and private balcony to enjoy incredible views of the lake and backyard. POOL/SPA HEATER EXTRA FEE. $25 Per Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 E FREEPORT Lane have any available units?
2012 E FREEPORT Lane has a unit available for $7,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 E FREEPORT Lane have?
Some of 2012 E FREEPORT Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 E FREEPORT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2012 E FREEPORT Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 E FREEPORT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2012 E FREEPORT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2012 E FREEPORT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2012 E FREEPORT Lane does offer parking.
Does 2012 E FREEPORT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 E FREEPORT Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 E FREEPORT Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2012 E FREEPORT Lane has a pool.
Does 2012 E FREEPORT Lane have accessible units?
No, 2012 E FREEPORT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 E FREEPORT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 E FREEPORT Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2012 E FREEPORT Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity