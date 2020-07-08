1946 South Oak Street

Amenities

Great Gilbert home located convenient to shopping, schools, freeways and more! This home features a formal living/dining room, eat in kitchen, and a family room. Kitchen has oak cabinets, island, white appliances, and a pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath with double sinks. Landscaped rear yard with large grass area, covered patio, and storage shed. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.