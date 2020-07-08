All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

1946 South Oak Street

1946 South Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1946 South Oak Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Rancho del Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Gilbert home located convenient to shopping, schools, freeways and more! This home features a formal living/dining room, eat in kitchen, and a family room. Kitchen has oak cabinets, island, white appliances, and a pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath with double sinks. Landscaped rear yard with large grass area, covered patio, and storage shed. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 South Oak Street have any available units?
1946 South Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1946 South Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1946 South Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 South Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 South Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 1946 South Oak Street offer parking?
No, 1946 South Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 1946 South Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 South Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 South Oak Street have a pool?
No, 1946 South Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1946 South Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1946 South Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 South Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 South Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1946 South Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1946 South Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

