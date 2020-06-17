All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1910 E MARQUETTE Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

1910 E MARQUETTE Drive

1910 East Marquette Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1910 East Marquette Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Owner/agent has high pride of ownership. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in Val Vista Lakes and have 100% of the amenities that it offes for the HOA fee that the owner pays, cardio & weight training, 8 lit tennis courts, 3 indoor racquette ball courts, 3 pools, lakes for catch and release, soccer, basket ball, waking trails, mature green neighborhood with excellent schools (elementary in immediate neighborhood). Great floorplan with 3 bedrooms plus and open space over looking the greatroom with a pony wall can be used for formal dining or office. Single story, tiled throughout, entertaining back yard is low maintainence, front is required to have green grass as per HOA. There is a 1 time transfer fee $75 tenants expense for the amenities, but owner pays HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive have any available units?
1910 E MARQUETTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive have?
Some of 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E MARQUETTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive offer parking?
No, 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive has a pool.
Does 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 E MARQUETTE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College