1910 E MARQUETTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Owner/agent has high pride of ownership. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in Val Vista Lakes and have 100% of the amenities that it offes for the HOA fee that the owner pays, cardio & weight training, 8 lit tennis courts, 3 indoor racquette ball courts, 3 pools, lakes for catch and release, soccer, basket ball, waking trails, mature green neighborhood with excellent schools (elementary in immediate neighborhood). Great floorplan with 3 bedrooms plus and open space over looking the greatroom with a pony wall can be used for formal dining or office. Single story, tiled throughout, entertaining back yard is low maintainence, front is required to have green grass as per HOA. There is a 1 time transfer fee $75 tenants expense for the amenities, but owner pays HOA