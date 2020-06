Amenities

FURNISHED Rental Property in Lyon's Gate! Amazing location in the heart of Gilbert! FOUR bedroom, FOUR Bathroom plus a Den! Open floorpan with expansive kitchen. Tile in main areas and carpet in bedrooms. CLEAN and Freshly painted! This home is furnished, but Tenant will bring their own personal belongings, including linens, bathroom and kitchen items. Landscaping is included in rent!!