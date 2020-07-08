All apartments in Gilbert
Location

1858 East Tremaine Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Popular Shea floor plan features four bedrooms, two baths, great room plus a formal dining/living. Convenient Gilbert location with elementary school just around the corner. Vaulted ceilings. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space! Master suite has private ensuite with dual vanities, separate soaking tub and shower. Large walk in closet. Two-car garage has built-in cabinets. Spacious back yard with covered patio and grassy area. Some landscaping to still be done. Easy freeway access. Nearby shopping & entertainment! $195 admin/rekey fee at move in. Pets allowed with pet deposit. No smoking on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue have any available units?
1858 E TREMAINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue have?
Some of 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1858 E TREMAINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1858 E TREMAINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
