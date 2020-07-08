1858 E TREMAINE Avenue

Amenities

Popular Shea floor plan features four bedrooms, two baths, great room plus a formal dining/living. Convenient Gilbert location with elementary school just around the corner. Vaulted ceilings. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space! Master suite has private ensuite with dual vanities, separate soaking tub and shower. Large walk in closet. Two-car garage has built-in cabinets. Spacious back yard with covered patio and grassy area. Some landscaping to still be done. Easy freeway access. Nearby shopping & entertainment! $195 admin/rekey fee at move in. Pets allowed with pet deposit. No smoking on property.