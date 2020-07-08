1846 South Seton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub volleyball court

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms upgraded Gilbert home with a spacious kitchen including stainless steel appliances! Eat-in breakfast bar and formal dining. Spacious master suite with double sinks in the bathroom and walk-in closet! Cobblestone patio and walkway in the backyard! Community features include pool, spa, volleyball court, lots of green areas! Great location, close to amazing food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, owner approval required)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.