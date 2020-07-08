All apartments in Gilbert
1846 South Seton Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:17 AM

1846 South Seton Avenue

1846 South Seton Avenue · No Longer Available
Gilbert
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1846 South Seton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms upgraded Gilbert home with a spacious kitchen including stainless steel appliances! Eat-in breakfast bar and formal dining. Spacious master suite with double sinks in the bathroom and walk-in closet! Cobblestone patio and walkway in the backyard! Community features include pool, spa, volleyball court, lots of green areas! Great location, close to amazing food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, owner approval required)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 South Seton Avenue have any available units?
1846 South Seton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1846 South Seton Avenue have?
Some of 1846 South Seton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 South Seton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1846 South Seton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 South Seton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1846 South Seton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1846 South Seton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1846 South Seton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1846 South Seton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 South Seton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 South Seton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1846 South Seton Avenue has a pool.
Does 1846 South Seton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1846 South Seton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 South Seton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 South Seton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

