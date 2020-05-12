All apartments in Gilbert
1808 South Follett Way
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:16 AM

1808 South Follett Way

1808 South Follet Way · No Longer Available
Location

1808 South Follet Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
**2 weeks free with immediate move-in**

Stunning new build, two-story 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a loft house in the new community Compass at Recker Pointe! Gorgeous upgrades throughout! Spacious beautiful kitchen with dark wood cabinets and gorgeous white countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Wood-like tile runs through the home with comfy carpet in the bedrooms. Large laundry room with new washer and dryer! The master bedroom flaunts a huge walk-in closet and a large walk-in tiled shower. The home also has a relaxing covered patio with ceiling fan and artificial turf in the backyard. Blinds will be installed. This highly desired new community features children's playgrounds and a community pool. New build equipped with energy-efficient features. Amazing Gilbert location. Gorgeous new community with parks, pools and walking paths. Conveniently located close to fine dining, minutes from shopping, San Tan Village, Top Golf, great schools, and more. Easy access to multiple freeways and minutes from the 202.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( 2 dogs under 50 lbs)
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 South Follett Way have any available units?
1808 South Follett Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 South Follett Way have?
Some of 1808 South Follett Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 South Follett Way currently offering any rent specials?
1808 South Follett Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 South Follett Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 South Follett Way is pet friendly.
Does 1808 South Follett Way offer parking?
No, 1808 South Follett Way does not offer parking.
Does 1808 South Follett Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 South Follett Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 South Follett Way have a pool?
Yes, 1808 South Follett Way has a pool.
Does 1808 South Follett Way have accessible units?
No, 1808 South Follett Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 South Follett Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 South Follett Way does not have units with dishwashers.

