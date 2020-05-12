1808 South Follett Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed

**2 weeks free with immediate move-in**



Stunning new build, two-story 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a loft house in the new community Compass at Recker Pointe! Gorgeous upgrades throughout! Spacious beautiful kitchen with dark wood cabinets and gorgeous white countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Wood-like tile runs through the home with comfy carpet in the bedrooms. Large laundry room with new washer and dryer! The master bedroom flaunts a huge walk-in closet and a large walk-in tiled shower. The home also has a relaxing covered patio with ceiling fan and artificial turf in the backyard. Blinds will be installed. This highly desired new community features children's playgrounds and a community pool. New build equipped with energy-efficient features. Amazing Gilbert location. Gorgeous new community with parks, pools and walking paths. Conveniently located close to fine dining, minutes from shopping, San Tan Village, Top Golf, great schools, and more. Easy access to multiple freeways and minutes from the 202.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( 2 dogs under 50 lbs)

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.