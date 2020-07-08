1789 S FOLLETT Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Brand New, never lived in fabulous 2 story home in Gilbert. The home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Large great room open to the kitchen, dining and family areas. Upscale kitchen and island with granite countertops and lots of storage. 2 car garage and a large laundry room. This brand new community is only half a mile from the San Tan/Loop 202 Freeway and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community pool, covered play structure, picnic areas, BBQ's and more. It's a great house and will not last for long.The owner prefers a minimum of 1 year rental, two is even better, You deal directly with the owner so no management company application fees. Welcome home.