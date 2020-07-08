All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

1789 S FOLLETT Way

1789 South Follet Way · No Longer Available
Location

1789 South Follet Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand New, never lived in fabulous 2 story home in Gilbert. The home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Large great room open to the kitchen, dining and family areas. Upscale kitchen and island with granite countertops and lots of storage. 2 car garage and a large laundry room. This brand new community is only half a mile from the San Tan/Loop 202 Freeway and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community pool, covered play structure, picnic areas, BBQ's and more. It's a great house and will not last for long.The owner prefers a minimum of 1 year rental, two is even better, You deal directly with the owner so no management company application fees. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 S FOLLETT Way have any available units?
1789 S FOLLETT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1789 S FOLLETT Way have?
Some of 1789 S FOLLETT Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 S FOLLETT Way currently offering any rent specials?
1789 S FOLLETT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 S FOLLETT Way pet-friendly?
No, 1789 S FOLLETT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1789 S FOLLETT Way offer parking?
Yes, 1789 S FOLLETT Way offers parking.
Does 1789 S FOLLETT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 S FOLLETT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 S FOLLETT Way have a pool?
Yes, 1789 S FOLLETT Way has a pool.
Does 1789 S FOLLETT Way have accessible units?
No, 1789 S FOLLETT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 S FOLLETT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1789 S FOLLETT Way has units with dishwashers.

