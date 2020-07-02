1751 E SARATOGA Street

Amenities

This is a great 3 bedroom newly remodeled home located in a Gilbert community. Home offers a great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and neutral colors throughout. Eat-in-Kitchen with brand new appliances, kitchen island and eat-in area. Backyard features a covered patio. Landscaping provided for front yard only.Property Available NowTenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1250/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small pets only (25lbs or Under) All Pets must be spayed or neutered./3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin