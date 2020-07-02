All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
1751 E SARATOGA Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

1751 E SARATOGA Street

1751 East Saratoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

1751 East Saratoga Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great 3 bedroom newly remodeled home located in a Gilbert community. Home offers a great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and neutral colors throughout. Eat-in-Kitchen with brand new appliances, kitchen island and eat-in area. Backyard features a covered patio. Landscaping provided for front yard only.Property Available NowTenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1250/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small pets only (25lbs or Under) All Pets must be spayed or neutered./3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 E SARATOGA Street have any available units?
1751 E SARATOGA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 E SARATOGA Street have?
Some of 1751 E SARATOGA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 E SARATOGA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1751 E SARATOGA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 E SARATOGA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 E SARATOGA Street is pet friendly.
Does 1751 E SARATOGA Street offer parking?
No, 1751 E SARATOGA Street does not offer parking.
Does 1751 E SARATOGA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 E SARATOGA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 E SARATOGA Street have a pool?
No, 1751 E SARATOGA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1751 E SARATOGA Street have accessible units?
No, 1751 E SARATOGA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 E SARATOGA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 E SARATOGA Street has units with dishwashers.

