1664 East Heather Avenue

Amenities

garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Sonoma Ranch/ Val Vista Lakes in Gilbert! Split floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile in all the right places. Lovely kitchen with new countertops! French doors to the backyard! Spacious living area. Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with separate tub and shower! Ceiling fans throughout. 2-car garage! Sparkling pool and waterfall! Close to great schools, food, and entertainment!



**Pool and landscaping service included!**



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.