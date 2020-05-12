All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

1664 East Heather Avenue

1664 East Heather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1664 East Heather Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Sonoma Ranch/ Val Vista Lakes in Gilbert! Split floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile in all the right places. Lovely kitchen with new countertops! French doors to the backyard! Spacious living area. Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with separate tub and shower! Ceiling fans throughout. 2-car garage! Sparkling pool and waterfall! Close to great schools, food, and entertainment!

**Pool and landscaping service included!**

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1664 East Heather Avenue have any available units?
1664 East Heather Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1664 East Heather Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1664 East Heather Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1664 East Heather Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1664 East Heather Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1664 East Heather Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1664 East Heather Avenue offers parking.
Does 1664 East Heather Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1664 East Heather Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1664 East Heather Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1664 East Heather Avenue has a pool.
Does 1664 East Heather Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1664 East Heather Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1664 East Heather Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1664 East Heather Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1664 East Heather Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1664 East Heather Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

