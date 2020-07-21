1659 E INDIGO Street

Amenities

Located in South Gilbert in a friendly gated community is this beautiful, spacious home available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms, a loft, a bonus room, formal dining or living room, 3 bathrooms and a full bedroom downstairs next to a full bathroom. In addition this property has a private backyard with no homes behind it, 3 car garage spaces, a soft water system and a fireplace. The large open kitchen opens up to the family room and features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, double gas ovens, a gas stove and a large island. This property is located in the A+ Chandler public school district and is in a very friendly neighborhood with planned social events.