All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1659 E INDIGO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1659 E INDIGO Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

1659 E INDIGO Street

1659 East Indigo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1659 East Indigo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in South Gilbert in a friendly gated community is this beautiful, spacious home available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms, a loft, a bonus room, formal dining or living room, 3 bathrooms and a full bedroom downstairs next to a full bathroom. In addition this property has a private backyard with no homes behind it, 3 car garage spaces, a soft water system and a fireplace. The large open kitchen opens up to the family room and features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, double gas ovens, a gas stove and a large island. This property is located in the A+ Chandler public school district and is in a very friendly neighborhood with planned social events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 E INDIGO Street have any available units?
1659 E INDIGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 E INDIGO Street have?
Some of 1659 E INDIGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 E INDIGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1659 E INDIGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 E INDIGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1659 E INDIGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1659 E INDIGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1659 E INDIGO Street offers parking.
Does 1659 E INDIGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 E INDIGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 E INDIGO Street have a pool?
No, 1659 E INDIGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1659 E INDIGO Street have accessible units?
No, 1659 E INDIGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 E INDIGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1659 E INDIGO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College