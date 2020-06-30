All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1655 E Joseph Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1655 E Joseph Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1655 E Joseph Way

1655 East Joseph Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1655 East Joseph Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Story Home at Village at Spectrum Near E Pecos Rd and S Val Vista Dr! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Two Story Home at Village at Spectrum!
2 Car Garage!
Refrigerated Air!
Front Yard Desert Landscaping Maintained by HOA!
High Ceilings!
Ceiling Fans!
Tile!
Carpet in Bedrooms!
Laundry Room Upstairs!
Dining Room!
Double Lavs in Master!
Wood Look Blinds!
Private Fenced Side Patio!
Close to San Tan Village and the 202!
Community Pool!
Community Basketball Court!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Gilbert Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.5%
Management Fee 3%

(RLNE5174839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 E Joseph Way have any available units?
1655 E Joseph Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 E Joseph Way have?
Some of 1655 E Joseph Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 E Joseph Way currently offering any rent specials?
1655 E Joseph Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 E Joseph Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 E Joseph Way is pet friendly.
Does 1655 E Joseph Way offer parking?
Yes, 1655 E Joseph Way offers parking.
Does 1655 E Joseph Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 E Joseph Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 E Joseph Way have a pool?
Yes, 1655 E Joseph Way has a pool.
Does 1655 E Joseph Way have accessible units?
No, 1655 E Joseph Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 E Joseph Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 E Joseph Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College