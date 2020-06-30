1655 E Joseph Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Story Home at Village at Spectrum Near E Pecos Rd and S Val Vista Dr! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!



Two Story Home at Village at Spectrum!

2 Car Garage!

Refrigerated Air!

Front Yard Desert Landscaping Maintained by HOA!

High Ceilings!

Ceiling Fans!

Tile!

Carpet in Bedrooms!

Laundry Room Upstairs!

Dining Room!

Double Lavs in Master!

Wood Look Blinds!

Private Fenced Side Patio!

Close to San Tan Village and the 202!

Community Pool!

Community Basketball Court!

$200 Lease Fee

City of Gilbert Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.5%

Management Fee 3%



