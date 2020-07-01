All apartments in Gilbert
164 West Commerce Court

164 West Commerce Court · No Longer Available
Location

164 West Commerce Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely stunning gilbert 2/2 townhouse with furnished/unfurnished option ( $1495 unfurnished/ $1995 fully furnished) with expansive tri level design, premium corner unit with gourmet entertaining kitchen, granite counters, custom hardwood floors, like new carpeting, updated interior paint, secluded entertaining game room area space, 2 car extended garage, community pool, mountain views, nearby shops and restaurants, perfect opportunity for corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing, new builds etc, great location and more!* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 West Commerce Court have any available units?
164 West Commerce Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 West Commerce Court have?
Some of 164 West Commerce Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 West Commerce Court currently offering any rent specials?
164 West Commerce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 West Commerce Court pet-friendly?
No, 164 West Commerce Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 164 West Commerce Court offer parking?
Yes, 164 West Commerce Court offers parking.
Does 164 West Commerce Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 West Commerce Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 West Commerce Court have a pool?
Yes, 164 West Commerce Court has a pool.
Does 164 West Commerce Court have accessible units?
No, 164 West Commerce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 164 West Commerce Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 West Commerce Court does not have units with dishwashers.

