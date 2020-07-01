164 West Commerce Court

Amenities

wow! absolutely stunning gilbert 2/2 townhouse with furnished/unfurnished option ( $1495 unfurnished/ $1995 fully furnished) with expansive tri level design, premium corner unit with gourmet entertaining kitchen, granite counters, custom hardwood floors, like new carpeting, updated interior paint, secluded entertaining game room area space, 2 car extended garage, community pool, mountain views, nearby shops and restaurants, perfect opportunity for corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing, new builds etc, great location and more!* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.