1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful updated town home in a gated central location. Urban living with shopping center to the east and shopping plaza to the west all within walking distance. Stunning home with painted cabinets,granite slab counters and new flooring in most of the home. Built in desk and lots of storage. No landscaping to worry about and its private gated subdivision. This home faces a green area to the north. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Community pool and playground in the common area. No prior evictions will be accepted. NO SIGN on property. Tenant responsible for all utilities.***Multiple applications received.