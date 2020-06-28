All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive

1634 East Canyon Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1634 East Canyon Creek Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful updated town home in a gated central location. Urban living with shopping center to the east and shopping plaza to the west all within walking distance. Stunning home with painted cabinets,granite slab counters and new flooring in most of the home. Built in desk and lots of storage. No landscaping to worry about and its private gated subdivision. This home faces a green area to the north. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Community pool and playground in the common area. No prior evictions will be accepted. NO SIGN on property. Tenant responsible for all utilities.***Multiple applications received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive have any available units?
1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive have?
Some of 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive offers parking.
Does 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 E CANYON CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.
