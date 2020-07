Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely renovated Downtown Gilbert townhouse available for rent. Just steps away from the best entertainment and restaurants Gilbert has to offer. 3 beds / 2 baths and 2 car tandem enclosed garage. Updates include: painted, inside and out, new tile flooring, updated kitchen with granite counters, all fans and lighting fixtures brand new, new kitchen appliances, both bathrooms completely renovated. Pets are negotiable but will require an extra deposit.