Gilbert, AZ
158 W Commerce Ct
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

158 W Commerce Ct

158 West Commerce Court · No Longer Available
Location

158 West Commerce Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/102fd66076 ---- Come take a look at this beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Gilbert\'s prime downtown district. The modern kitchen includes quartz counters, designer cabinets with custom pulls, new track lighting and matching stainless appliances. Other features you will love include custom paint throughout, gorgeous wood and tile floors, custom bathroom lighting. This home also features a balcony and attached two car garage, new AC and new carpet. Step outside and enjoy the community pool, grass and walking paths! Tucked inside the highly sought after Arbor Walk Community in downtown Gilbert, near shopping, dining and Gilbert Schools, call now for a showing while it lasts. Open to 1 small dog if application is strong. Sorry, no cats. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% Monthly Admin 1.5% TPT tax $300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval Security deposit equal to one months rent 2 Car Garage Community Pool Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 W Commerce Ct have any available units?
158 W Commerce Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 W Commerce Ct have?
Some of 158 W Commerce Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 W Commerce Ct currently offering any rent specials?
158 W Commerce Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 W Commerce Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 W Commerce Ct is pet friendly.
Does 158 W Commerce Ct offer parking?
Yes, 158 W Commerce Ct offers parking.
Does 158 W Commerce Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 W Commerce Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 W Commerce Ct have a pool?
Yes, 158 W Commerce Ct has a pool.
Does 158 W Commerce Ct have accessible units?
No, 158 W Commerce Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 158 W Commerce Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 W Commerce Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

