158 W Commerce Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/102fd66076 ---- Come take a look at this beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Gilbert\'s prime downtown district. The modern kitchen includes quartz counters, designer cabinets with custom pulls, new track lighting and matching stainless appliances. Other features you will love include custom paint throughout, gorgeous wood and tile floors, custom bathroom lighting. This home also features a balcony and attached two car garage, new AC and new carpet. Step outside and enjoy the community pool, grass and walking paths! Tucked inside the highly sought after Arbor Walk Community in downtown Gilbert, near shopping, dining and Gilbert Schools, call now for a showing while it lasts. Open to 1 small dog if application is strong. Sorry, no cats. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% Monthly Admin 1.5% TPT tax $300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval Security deposit equal to one months rent 2 Car Garage Community Pool Stove