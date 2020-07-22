All apartments in Gilbert
1553 East Mia Lane
Last updated October 13 2019 at 12:14 PM

1553 East Mia Lane

1553 East Mia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1553 East Mia Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well Maintained Four Bedroom plus Den, Three Bathroom Single-Level Gilbert Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment all with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Interior Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Open Kitchen with Island, Dining Area, Living Room, Den, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 East Mia Lane have any available units?
1553 East Mia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1553 East Mia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1553 East Mia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 East Mia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1553 East Mia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1553 East Mia Lane offer parking?
No, 1553 East Mia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1553 East Mia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 East Mia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 East Mia Lane have a pool?
No, 1553 East Mia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1553 East Mia Lane have accessible units?
No, 1553 East Mia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 East Mia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1553 East Mia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1553 East Mia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1553 East Mia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
