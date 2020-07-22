1553 East Mia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well Maintained Four Bedroom plus Den, Three Bathroom Single-Level Gilbert Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment all with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Interior Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint, Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Open Kitchen with Island, Dining Area, Living Room, Den, Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.